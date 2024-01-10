SoDMA donates medical supplies to Madina Hospital and Janale in Lower Shabelle

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has made donations of medical supplies to Madina Hospital and the Janale area in the Lower Shabelle region.

The donated supplies aim to provide essential medical care to patients and residents in need within the region.

Recognizing the urgent medical needs of the affected communities, SoDMA took action by coordinating with IMC to ensure the timely delivery of the donated supplies.

This partnership allowed for a targeted approach in addressing the medical requirements of vulnerable individuals in the region.

SoDMA extended its support to the Janale area, which has been grappling with a series of challenges, including floods, droughts, and insecurity.

The donation of medicine to this area underscores SoDMA’s commitment to assisting communities facing multiple adversities and helps strengthen their resilience in the face of ongoing hardships.

