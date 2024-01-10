President Mohamud expresses gratitude to Eritrea for support of Somalia’s territorial integrity

In a recent interview with Eritrean Television, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia he expressed his deep appreciation for the support of Eritrea in upholding Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The president highlighted Eritrea’s consistent backing and extended his gratitude to the Eritrean people.

During the interview, President Mohamud emphasized that Eritrea has been at the forefront of supporting Somalia in its fight against the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

He commended Eritrea for its crucial role in combating terrorism and acknowledged its significant contributions to regional security efforts.

The president also mentioned that Eritrea has joined Somalia in condemning the aggressive actions taken by Ethiopia, which seeks to encroach on Somalia’s territory.

The president’s remarks come after he held a meeting with his Eritrean counterpart, President Isaias Afwerki, in Asmara.

The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of topics, including security and other regional issues.

​​​Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations.

The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

As President Mohamud was visiting Eritrea which has had tense relations with Ethiopia for years, the military commanders of Ethiopia and Somaliland met Monday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The two men discussed “discussed possible ways to work together on military cooperation.”

