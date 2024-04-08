SODMA distributes humanitarian relief supplies to vulnerable families in Banadir region

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Sunday taken a proactive step towards providing much-needed assistance to those in need in the community.

The humanitarian aid was distributed to 5,000 vulnerable families residing in the Daynile and Bondhere districts of the Banadir Region.

According to a statement from SODMA, the distribution was carried out in a fair and transparent manner, with 3,000 families in Daynile district and 2,000 families in #Bondhere district receiving aid.

The beneficiaries included vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to SoDMA for its unwavering support during these trying times, saying it would alleviate their suffering.

SODMA has since last year stepped up humanitarian relief efforts to help the Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods that have devastated homes and livelihoods.

