Joint statement issued following a meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman

joint statement was issued at the end of the visit of His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom, as follows:

With a generous invitation from the Servant of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and based on the distinctive relationship that brings together Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Somalia and their brotherly people, His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud made an official visit to Saudi Arabia on 27 Ramadan 1445 AH, April 6, 2024

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud received the Prime Minister, His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, at the Safa Palace in Mecca, where they held an official discussion session, during which they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the ways they developed in all spheres, and the views were exchanged on the overall situation Regional and international at the moment.

In the economic, commercial and investment spheres, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing joint work between the two sister countries to develop the volume of trade exchange, promoting and diversifying internal trade, and intensifying mutual visits between officials and the private sector, attributing the growth of internal trade in 2022 by up to (105%) compared to 2021, pointing to opportunities Brought to you by Kingdom Vision 2030 to foster cooperation in various fields. The sides agreed on the importance of strengthening their investment relationships in various sectors including agriculture, livestock, fish, transport, logistic services and ports. Both sides welcomed the results of the Saudi-Somali round-table meeting held on the sidelines of the Saudi-Africa Summit in the presence of His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.

In the field of energy, both sides agreed on the importance of the stability of global energy markets, and Somalia welcomed the role of the kingdom in supporting the balance of global oil markets, serving the interests of producing and consuming countries, and achieving sustainable economic growth.

Regarding climate change, both sides stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, and the necessity of developing and implementing climate agreements by focusing on emissions without sources, the Somali side welcomed the launch of the Kingdom’s initiative (Green Saudi Arabia, Green Middle East), and expressed its support for the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of climate change.

Both sides agree on the importance of promoting cooperation in the following areas: (1) electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. (2) Supply of petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals and agricultural nutrients, and explore opportunities for innovative uses of hydrocarbon materials. (3) Agriculture and food security, and the private sector entering the two countries into investment and commercial partnerships in the agricultural and food industries sectors. (4) Communications, technology, digital economy, innovation and space. (5) Justice and Justice. ( ط) air transport, ports, logistics services and civil aviation. ( الث) the culture. (8) Sports. (9) social development. (10) Education. (11) Media. (12) Geological survey and Mining.

On the defense and security side, the two sides looked at ways to enhance military and security cooperation by contributing to the achievement of mutual interests between the two countries, and emphasized their pursuit to strengthen existing security cooperation on matters of mutual interest, including combating crimes in various forms, and taking all measures that contribute to preventing smuggling crimes, fighting and financing terrorism crimes They share information in this regard to neutralize the risk of terrorism and extremism, fight against gossips and hate speech, and spread a culture of moderation and tolerance, and emphasized their determination to enhance coordination and cooperation between them to fight trans-border corruption crimes in all its forms, prosecute perpetrators and recover the revenue from corruption crimes, by benefiting from the Global Operations Network of Enforcement Authorities Anti-Corruption Law (GlobE Network), sharing experiences and training that contribute to achieving security and stability in the two brother countries.

The Kingdom welcomed the achievements of Somalia under the leadership of His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud of reforms and restoring security and stability in many Somali regions and praised the progress made by Somali forces against terrorist organizations and expressed the importance of supporting the international community of Somalia to complete the mission of eliminating terrorism. The Kingdom also welcomed the decision of the International Security Council to lift the embargo on Somalia, which opens the way for the construction of Somali security forces to handle security responsibilities after the withdrawal of the AU forces.

The Kingdom welcomed the decision to waiver Somalia from debt by international creditors, as a culmination of Somalia’s efforts and success in implementing a number of economic reforms to achieve sustainable development in the country which gives more credibility to its financial institutions.

In relation to the MoU signed by Ethiopia with the Somali Region (Land of Somalia), the Kingdom reaffirmed its utmost care for the unity of the sister Federal Republic of Somalia and its sovereignty over all its territories. Both sides affirmed their adherence to the decision of the United Arab States dated 17/1/2024, which emphasized the support of security, stability, unity, sovereignty of Somalia and the safety of its territories. Both sides stressed the need to adhere to the principles of good-neighbor, overcome wisdom, avoid the risks of tension and conflicts in the region, and work on everything that can preserve the security and stability of the region, which contributes to the promotion of cooperation and integration among the countries of the region.

Regarding the regional issue, both sides discussed the developments in Palestine, expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and the sector witnessed a brutal war that has killed tens of thousands of isolated civilians as a result of the ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities, and stressed the need to stop military operations in Palestinian territories, protect and empower civilians International humanitarian organizations refrain from carrying out their duties in providing humanitarian aid, stressing the importance of the role that the international community should play in putting an end to Israeli violations, and in this regard welcome the resolution of the International Security Council concerning a ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, and emphasizing the need to intensify Efforts to reach a comprehensive and fair settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, which guarantee the Palestinian people the right to establish their independent state on the borders of 1967 and its capital, East Jerusalem.

Regarding Yemen, both sides stressed the importance of full support to national and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and the Somali side praised the efforts of the Kingdom and its numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and agreement between the Yemeni parties, and its role in providing and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, in which freedom of navigation is an international requirement to be linked to the interests of the whole world, and called for self-restraint and avoid escalation in the light of events the region is witnessing.

On the Sudanese matter, both sides stressed the importance of the commitment of both parties to the conflict with Sudan to end the current conflict between them, and welcomed what was reached between the parties to the conflict in the talks Jeddah (2) dated November 7, 2023 of commitment to take steps to facilitate the increase of humanitarian aid and the implementation of confidence-building measures in preparation for achieving a permanent stand against hostilities What contributes to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Servant of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Crown Prince Prime Minister, for what his Majesty and the delegation accompanied by good reception and generosity Hospitality. His Highness also expresses his best wishes for health and happiness to His Majesty, and for more progress and elegance to the brotherly Somali people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

