SODMA commissioner Mohamud Moalim meets SSC- Khatumo State community in London

Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moalim Abdulle who is an official working visit to United Kingdom, on Monday received a warm welcome from SSC-Khatumo community in London.

The community organized a meeting to welcome him, where fruitful discussions were held.

Commissioner Moalim graciously updated the

Somali Diaspora on the current state of affairs in the country and the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The Commissioner also extended an invitation to the Somali Diaspora, urging them to lend their support to the financial fund that will be opened for the agency to enable emergency response.

The community expressed gratitude to the agency for its enhanced humanitarian relief assistance to the people of Sool during the conflict.

At the same time, the Commissioner has called for strengthened support for the vulnerable individuals in the country who are facing difficult life.

SODMA dispatched humanitarian support comprising of assorted food and non-food items to the Somali people living in SSC-KHATUMO administration who have recently been hit hard by conflict arising from the disputed Lascaanod city and its urge to join the larger Somalia and break from Somaliland region

