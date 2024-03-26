ATMIS hosts Ramadhan iftar dinner for key partners in Somalia

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Saturday hosted Ramadan Iftar dinner for key partners in Somalia.

At the event, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission and Head of #ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine called for unified support to secure and stabilise the country.

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moalim Mohamud, who was the chief guest, thanked ATMIS for the selfless dedication to restoring peace and security in Somalia.

The dinner was attended by Senior Federal Government officials, international community representatives and members of the diplomatic corps.

