The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim, along with the Director General of the Ministry of Humanitarian in Galmudug, the Governor of Mudug region, and the Galkayo District Admin, visited IDP camps on the outskirts of Galkayo city.

The main aim of the visit was to gain insights into their living condition of the internally Displaced Persons living in the camp.

The visit also centred on ways of bolstering humanitarian support to the vulnerable families in the camp.

SoDMA recently extended their relief efforts to 300 families residing outside the city of Galkayo.

The humanitarian relief aid was donated by the Chinese government and were executed in collaboration with the Galmudug Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Galmudug State is among the regions that have been adversely affected by the ongoing natural disasters that have displaced hundreds of people and devastated their homes and livelihoods.