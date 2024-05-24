African Union Transition ATMIS Police advisors met with Somali Police Force Director of Traffic, Brig. Gen. Maalin and Banaadir Region Traffic Director, Lt. Col. Musa Hasan Mohammed in Mogadishu.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish cooperation with the new Traffic Directors.

Discussions also explored ways to strengthen SPF officers’ capabilities, particularly motor traffic investigation through training.

They underscored the significance of closer cooperation to enhance the flow of Traffic in the city.

The officials from the ATMIS police component reiterated their commitment to bolstering traffic knowledge for traffic officers and the Somali police force.