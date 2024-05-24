The Somali Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir who is in the UK for a working trip, visited Somalia’s Embassy in London on Thursday .

He was warmly received where by the deputy ambassador Dayib Sheikh Ahmed, along with diplomats and the staff of the embassy.

The Minister applauded the embassy’s service and work for the Somali community in the UK and its role in strengthening bonds between the UK and Somalia.

He urged the staff and officials to continue serving the Somali people seeking services at the Embassy.

The officials at the Embassy reiterated their unwavering commitment to bolstering services to the Somali community living in the United Kingdom.