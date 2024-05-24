The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Thursday distributed aid to 230 poor and displaced families in the Bardale district of the Bay region.

The aid, donated to the country by the United Arab Emirates, was on Thursday dispatched by SODMA from Mogadishu, and its distribution was witnessed by ministers, regional and district administrations, and other officials.

The officials from the humanitarian and disaster agency underscored the unwavering by the agency to helping the Somali people affected by natural calamities across the country.

SODMA has in recent months stepped up humanitarian relief efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the Somali people who are grappling with myriad challenges including the recent El-Nino floods and springs rains that has devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.