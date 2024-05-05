Planning Department of the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of the Federal Government of Somalia has convened a workshop in Mogadishu today to validate the proposed interventions for the remaining period of the National Development Plan 9 (NDP-9) and ensure their alignment with the mid-term review recommendations.

The workshop brought together representatives from various FGS institutions who provided invaluable insights, suggestions, and recommendations on improving the implementation of NDP-9. The Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Shire presided over the workshop.