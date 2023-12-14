SNA Chief inspects construction of military airport in Wargadhi, Middle Shabelle region

The Commander of the Somali National Army Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin has on Monday inspected the construction of military airport in Wargadhi, Middle Shabelle Region.

During his visit, the SNA Chief assessed the airport’s development progress and interacted with the engineers handling the project and urged them to expedite the construction so as to facilitate the mobility of the military.

Muhyiddin said the project will go along way in addressing the logistical challenges facing the Somali National Army as it endeavours to stabilise the country.

He added that once the project is completed it will help the SNA personnel in air transport and bolster the ongoing military operations Al-Shabab militant group that have borne fruits across the country.

His visit to the site highlighted the Somali Federal Government unwavering commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the military in execution of their duties and the war against terror.

The recent lifting of decades-long arms embargo placed on Somalia in 1992 plays a significant role in the advancement and acquisition of sophisticated weapons by the military to combat with extremism and defend the territorial integrity of Somalia which the neighbouring countries have severally attempted to breach.

Somali National Army has been at the fore front of the campaign to flush out Islamist insurgents from the Horn of Africa Nation since its launch in 2022 June by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The SNA troops have significantly recovered several strategic towns that were at the hands of the terror group especially in central and Southern Somalia.

However, the group stills commands large swathe of land in Jubbaland and South West States.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared total war against Al-Shabaab and the second phase of offensive against the militants is set to commence soon with priority being given to areas under the control of the outlawed outfit in Jubbaland State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

