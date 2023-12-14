Somalia and USAID agree to bolster cooperation on stabilization efforts and humanitarian aid

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Wednesday held meeting with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development ( USAID) Samantha Power.

The meeting in New York primarily focused on bolstering cooperation between the agency and the Somali government in areas of shared priorities and issues mutually beneficial to both sides.

Other important issues that took centre stage in meeting include enhancing stabilization of areas recovered from Al-Shabab militant group, strengthening humanitarian assistance for the Somali people ravaged by the floods and expediting climate financing for Somalia in a bid to combar with Climate induced challenges.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the administrator for meeting and underscored his administration commitment to defeating Al-Shabab and advancing the ongoing efforts to help the families affected by the flooding in the Horn of Africa Nation.

He highlighted the progress made by his government in several fronts including security, economic and Nation building which has led to Somalia registering significant achievements in lifting of arms embargo, debt relief and the inclusion of the country into the East African Community trade bloc.

The President appealed to Samantha to step up humanitarian and development aid for Somalia so that the country can overcome the myriad challenges bedeviling it.

In turn, the USAID official thanked President Mohamud for cordial hospitality and pledged the US government to further advancing collaboration with the Somali government in different sectors.

She reaffirmed the undertaking of the USAID to fostering the multi-faceted assistance to the East African Nation in a bid for it to surmount the challenges it is grappling with.

The USAID, has over the years continued to Somalia with emergency food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance, as well as with programs aimed at building community resilience and mitigation of climate related shocks

