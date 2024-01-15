Appellate court in Mogadishu hears appeals by jailed CBS, treasury officials in graft case

The Court of Appeal on Saturday started the hearing an appeal from Ministry of Finance and Central Bank officials who were convicted last year on corruption charges.

The case, which garnered public attention, involves allegations of corruption, misuse of official documents, and embezzlement of funds.

Last September, the Banaadir Regional Court handed down sentences to five individuals, all of whom held positions of authority within the Treasury and Central Bank.

The severity of the sentencing varied, with jail terms ranging from one to nine years.

Abdirahman Abdikarin Ibrahim, former head of foreign licensing at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, received the harshest sentence of nine years. Additionally, he was permanently barred from holding any public office.

Ibrahim was among the officials who reportedly fled the country when the police initiated arrests of suspects.

Another figure in the case, Abukar Mohamed Ali, who served as the head of revenue collection for the Ministry of Finance at Aden Adde Airport, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Similar to Ibrahim, he was also deemed unfit to hold public office indefinitely.

Sabir Hassan Abdinur, former head of Visa Extension and Verification in the Department of Immigration, faced a three-and-a-half-year jail term for his involvement in the corruption scheme.

Abdullahi Mohamud Osoble, the director of foreign affairs in the Department of Immigration, and his deputy, Omar Maalin Noor, each received one-year jail terms.

The manager of the Central Bank at Aden Adde Airport branch, Mohamed Aden Abdullahi, was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Today’s appeal hearing represents a critical moment in the legal proceedings, as the convicted officials seek to challenge their sentences and potentially overturn the verdicts.

The outcome of the appeal could have far-reaching implications for the individuals involved, as well as the broader fight against corruption in Somalia.

The original trial and subsequent convictions were highly publicized, underscoring the government’s commitment to combatting corruption and promoting transparency within public institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

