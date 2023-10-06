River Shabelle breaks it’s banks in Hirshabelle state

The interim capital of the Hirshabelle regional state, as well as the Mahaday district in the Middle Shabelle area, are on high alert after the Shabelle River began flooding numerous adjacent communities in recent days. Flooding has already destroyed many crops in a broad agricultural area, just as harvest season approaches for farmers. Omar Mohamed Omar Gaabow, the Deputy Minister of Disaster Management for Hirshabelle state, claimed that the Mahaday district is nearly fully drowned after river floods overwhelmed a community on the district’s fringes.

“Yesterday and today, water is being pumped from the Kacan neighbourhood in Mahaday district, which is also submerged, but residents are doing their best to prevent further damage.”He also expressed concern that this flooding occurred earlier than expected, and they are apprehensive that El-Nino rains could exacerbate the flooding in Hirshabelle State.

“The ministry is gearing up to mitigate potential floods resulting from the anticipated El Nino rains in the country. According to the information from the forecasting team, heavy rains are forecasted for the Hiiraan and the Middle Shabelle zones, where severe floods could occur,” added Minister Omar Gaabow.

Floods have devastated areas of the Middle Shabelle region for the second time this year, destroying crops. Floods caused over a quarter-million people to abandon their homes in May as the Shabelle River in central Somalia overflowed and submerged the town of Beledweyne. The last El Nino event in 2015/16 resulted in severe rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and building collapses. Following its worst drought in four decades, Somalia is facing one of the world’s greatest hunger crises, with the UN warning that food insecurity is far from ended and worsening by the day.

According to the UN, around 4.3 million Somalis could face hunger between October and December as a result of El Nino, violence, and other circumstances. The UNICEF has cautioned that the floods will have a long-term impact if necessary measures are not taken.

