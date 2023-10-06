AU endorses Somalia’s request to pause troop withdrawal for 3 months

The African Union’s peace and security council (PSC) has supported a request by Somalia to suspend the withdrawal of its 3,000 troops from the country for three months, the mission said Thursday.

The PSC, the AU’s permanent decision-making organ for conflict prevention and resolution, welcomed the commitment by the five TCCs (Troop-Contributing Countries) of Kenya (Ethiopia), Burundi (Uganda), Djibouti (Kenya), and Uganda (Uganda) to cooperate with Somalia and its partners to secure the financial support needed for the African Union’s (AU) Transition Mission. (ATMIS)

The five TCCs told the UNSC that they strongly support the request for a technical pause of phase 2 of the drawdown of the 3,000 ATMIS troops for three months, as they agree with the country that it needs time to address security gaps, including the pooling of enough personnel to take on security responsibilities.

“The PSC strongly supports the request of Somalia regarding the technical pause of the phase 2 drawdown of 3,000 ATMIS uniformed personnel by three months,” the PSC said, according to resolutions released by the ATMIS in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.