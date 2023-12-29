Puntland state president rubbishes off resumed talks between federal government and Somaliland

President of the semi-autonomous state, Said Abdullahi Deni, is highly critical of the resumed talks between the Federal government and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

While announcing his candidacy bid in Garowe on Thursday night, the President of the oil-rich region criticized and condemned the resumption of talks, citing Puntland’s absence from the talks.

Since February, Puntland leaders have been entangled in border disputes with Somaliland, raising tensions.

During this time, both sides accused each other of escalating the deadly conflict in Las Anod town between the SSC-Khatumo forces and the Somaliland army.

On Thursday, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti hosted President Muse Bihi Abdi and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to facilitate talks between the federal government and Somaliland.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has yet to gain international recognition.

