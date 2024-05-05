President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the outgoing United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative to Somalia, Catriona Laing at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various issues including strengthening the existing relations between Somalia and the United in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

During the meeting, President Mohamud bade farewell to the outgoing special envoy who has winded up her tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

The Pesident commended Ms. Laing for her contributions towards enhancing the FGS-UN partnership in key areas of humanitarian, peace, and security.

On her part, Ms Catriona expressed gratitude to the President for the cordial reception she was accorded to and the friendly and smooth working relations she fostered during her tenure in Somalia.

She pledged the unwavering commitment by the United Nations to continue supporting Somalia in different areas including security and national development.

Laing distinguished and long serving UN staff member, succeeded Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe in December 2023.

In her capacity as a special representative, she significantly contributed to the economic and security development of Somalia and enhanced cooperation among the Federal member States.

Additionally, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, held a farewell meeting for the outgoing United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing, at his office.

During the meeting, PM Barre praised Laing for her pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between Somalia and the United Nations during her tenure.

Catriona also held farewell call with Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama and Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Transition in Somalia Mohamed Elamine.