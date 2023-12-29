Somali government convenes remembrance prayer event for late Minister Khadija Mohamed Diriye.

The Speaker of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament, Sheikh Adan Madobe and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre led a prayer and remembrance event for the late Minister of Women Affairs and Humanitarian Development, MP Khadija Mohamed Diriye.

The leaders described the late minister as a loving, jovial, and kind person who always had the heart to assist the vulnerable and downtrodden people in society.

Prime Minister Hamza said, ” Khadija was a person who discharged her assigned duties diligently without supervision or inquiry.”

He added that the late Diriye will be remembered for her tireless efforts to champion and advocate for the rights of women and her significant efforts to Nation-building.

Among those in attendance at the event were Deputy Speaker of the House of People Saadia Yassin Samatar, Ministers, lawmakers from both Houses and senior government officials.

Khadija died on the 20th of December while attending the Heritage Forum in Djibouti City, Djibouti.

Her body was later brought to Mogadishu, where she was accorded a state burial.

