Puntland State Intelligence Agency foils terror attack

The Puntland State Intelligence and Security Agency (PISA) has on Monday successfully foiled an explosion that was aimed at inflicting harm on the local people.

The intel agency in a statement said that it has intercepted the Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED) moments before the terror organizations could detonate the devices.

The Puntland State Intelligence Agency shared images of IEDs planted in the ground Infront of one of the construction companies in the commercial town of Bosaso.

The sleuths said that they have begin investigation to unravel the intended targets of the explosives.

This even as security forces in regional State remain hawk-eyed after unknown people attacked the Head Quarters of Golis Telecommunications Company.

In recent years, telecom companies and business centres have borne the brunt of scourge attacks from terror groups who the security agencies said are hell bent on fleecing money from the commercial entities.

