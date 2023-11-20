Somali Prime Minister visits flood ridden Gedo region

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday arrived in Dolow town, Gedo region in Jubbaland State to assess the humanitarian situation in the area following heavy rainfall and floods that have wrecked havoc in the town.

Upon his arrival in the town, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Deputy President of Jubaland, Mohamud Sayid Aden, local authorities, and community members severely affected people by the flood situation in town.

Locals in the town have mostly abandoned their homes and moved to the neighboring country Ethiopia and other parts of the Somalia after floods submerged their houses.

Prime Minister Hamza was briefed about the current situation in the town and his visit is seen as coordinated efforts by the Federal government and humanitarian agencies to help the people ravaged by the ongoing El- Nino flash floods.

Bardhere, Luq and Bur-dhubo towns in Gedo region are among the areas which have been adversely affected by the floods.

Dolow town in Gedo region like most parts of the country had been severely impacted by the long drought spell which claimed the lives of many people and decimated livestock and crops.

