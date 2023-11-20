ATMIS and Special Representative of the AU Chairperson Souef Mohamed Elamine holds dinner for outgoing Kenya Ambassador to Somalia in Mogadishu

Special Representative of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and Head of ATMIS Ambassador Souef Mohamed Elamine on Sunday hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing Kenya Ambassador to Somalia Thomas Chepkuto.

The ATMIS head lauded the strong partnership and collaboration between Kenya and the peace mission in Somalia which he said have significantly contributed to the stability of the Horn of Africa Nation.

He thanked the Kenya Defense Forces ( KDF) in Somalia for their incredible contribution to the security and stability of Somalia.

Kenya is one of the troop contributing countries to ATMIS and the force has been largely involved in providing peace to Somali people and even conducted humanitarian relief support to hundreds of Somali people especially in Jubbaland State where they have huge presence.

Ambassador Chepkuto is completing his tour of duty in Somalia and has so far in Mogadishu, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Minister Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Jamaa who both bade him farewell and wished well in his new endeavours.

The outgoing envoy was appointed by former Kenyan President Uhuru as the Head of Mission in Mogadishu to replace Lucas Tumbo who held the position since 2015.

