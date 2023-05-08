Puntland Parliament Speaker Appoints Committee to Advise on Constitutional Amendment Proposal

The Speaker of Puntland Parliament, Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril, has appointed a five-member advisory committee.

The committee is tasked with advising on the proposed constitutional amendment by the Puntland State Government.

The proposed amendment seeks to allow for the addition of two more political parties to the constitutionally mandated three parties that will qualify for party status after local government elections have been concluded.

The five-member advisory committee will be chaired by Sharmarke Ali Elmi, an experienced legal practitioner with a wealth of experience in constitutional law.

The committee will also be aided by the legislative director of the parliament and the administrative and financial director of the parliament.

The appointment of the advisory committee comes at a critical time in Puntland’s constitutional amendment process, as the government seeks to expand political participation and representation in the state.

However, not everyone has been supportive of the proposed constitutional amendment. Former President of Puntland, Abdirahman Farole, has criticized the proposal, despite the underperformance of his political association, Horseed, during the 2021 pilot local government elections.

The proposed constitutional amendment has the potential to significantly impact the political landscape in Puntland, and it is therefore essential that the process is conducted with transparency and inclusivity. The appointment of the advisory committee is a positive step towards achieving this goal, and it is hoped that their recommendations will be instrumental in ensuring a successful and peaceful constitutional amendment process. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

According to Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni, the move is a step towards greater inclusivity and participation in Puntland’s political process.

However, not everyone has been supportive of the proposed constitutional amendment. Former President of Puntland, Abdirahman Farole, has criticized the proposal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

