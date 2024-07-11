Puntland, Somalia – The General Auditor of Puntland, Osman Mohamed Ali Gaas, has issued a directive mandating the immediate return of all such vehicles held by private individuals.

Following an extensive investigation, the Auditor’s Office revealed that numerous government vehicles have gone missing, with some being traded in local markets or sold outside the Puntland region.

This discovery has prompted decisive action to rectify the situation and ensure proper asset management.

Gaas, in a stern statement, declared that those currently in possession of a government vehicle without being in an official government position must return the vehicle to the Auditor’s Office by July 16, 2024.

Failure to comply will result in the names of the individuals being forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal action.

The investigation uncovered that the issue of missing government vehicles has been particularly prevalent during the recent Puntland elections. An extensive inventory was conducted, documenting the vehicles, their license plates, and the last known custodians.

This audit process has shed light on instances of vehicles being unlawfully taken or stolen.

“Government vehicles are intended to serve the people of Puntland during the tenure of government officials. When their term ends, these vehicles must be included in the handover process,” Gaas emphasized.

He stressed the crucial importance of compliance with this directive for proper asset management and the delivery of public services.

The directive has been communicated to relevant authorities, including the Attorney General of Puntland, the Chief of Puntland Police, and the Ministry of Public Works, Transport, and Housing, to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

The Puntland government’s directive aims to reclaim these missing vehicles and ensure they are properly managed and utilized for the benefit of the public.

The involvement of former politicians and military officials in retaining government-owned vehicles has exacerbated the issue, further underscoring the need for decisive action.