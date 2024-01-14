Prime Minister Barre meets with Italian Ambassador to Somalia and discuss on enhancing cooperation between the two countries

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has today received the new Italian Ambassador, Pier Mario Dacco’ Coppi in his office in the capital Mogadishu.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways of strengthening and bolstering longstanding relations and cooperation between the two nations.

The Prime Minister and the Ambassador also discussed deeply on enhancing and implementing various development programs for the benefit of the Somali people.

PM Barre expressed gratitude for Italy’s continuous unwavering support to Somalia in different areas including security, economic and national reforms.

He pledged his administration undivided commitment to further advancing the bilateral and diplomatic ties between the two countries for future posterity.

The Envoy thanked Prime Minister Barre for the hospitality and the meeting and reaffirmed the Italian government undertaking to supporting Somalia in its quest for self – reliance and national development.

