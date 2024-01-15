Somali Minister of Planning Mohamud Beenebene meets with Qatari investors to enhance investment cooperation

Somalia’s Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Mohamud Abdirahman Farah Beenebeene, held a meeting with a delegation of Qatari investors who are on a working visit in the country.

The discussions which took place at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu, covered wide array of important items including bolstering cooperation in economic development.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on potential investment in housing, energy and infrastructure projects.

The Qatari investors hailed Somali government recent trajectory in different areas primarily economic, security and political situation which they said have created conducive and thriving environment for foreign investments.

Beenebene expressed gratitude to the Qatari investors for the meeting and underscored the unwavering commitment by the government to enhancing cooperation with foreign investors in a bid to transform the economy of the Horn of Africa Nation reeling from decades of civil war.

Among those present in the meeting were; Deputy Minister of Planning, Mr. Mohamed Abdiqadir Ali, the Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Shire, as well as members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, the National Economic Council, and senior officials of the Ministry of National Planning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

