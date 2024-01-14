President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud receives credentials from four newly- appointed Ambassadors to Somalia at Villa Somalia

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday received credentials from four newly-appointed ambassadors to Somalia.

The four ambassadors who submitted their papers to President Mohamud are from Europe and Asia.

They include; Ambassador Namgya Choden, Amb. Miroslav Kosek, Amb. Okaniwa Ken, and Amb. Abdullahi Mutlaq Al Otabi.

Ambassador Okaniwa, Ambassador Choden and Ambassador Al Otabi are from India, Japan, and the League of Arab States respectively.

While Ambassador Kosen is from the Czech Republic .

The handing over ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in the capital Mogadishu.

Senior government officials were in attendance of ceremony.

President Hassan Sheikh held meeting with the Envoys on the sidelines of the hand over ceremony where he pledged his government unwavering commitment to supporting them during their tenure in the country.

Mohamud urged the Ambassadors to use their mandate in fostering and enhancing the cooperation between Somalia and their respective countries.

He wished them well as they embark on serving their different nations.

On their part, the Envoys expressed gratitude to the President for the cordial reception accorded to them and undertook to advance ties between their countries and Somalia.

