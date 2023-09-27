President Mohamud applauds Turkey’s assistance to Somalia

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Turkey’s commitment in supporting Somalia’s development, security, and humanitarian needs.

The commendation came after President Hassan’s productive discussions with Turkey’s Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Ibrahim Mete Yagli, in the central town of Dhusamareb.

The meeting between President Hassan and Ambassador Yagli covered a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, Somalia’s security developments, and other areas of mutual interest.

The Somali Presidency, in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted the president’s recognition of the exceptional bond shared between the two brotherly nations.

Somalia and Turkey have cultivated strong bilateral ties over the past decade. Turkey’s steadfast commitment to rebuilding Somalia across various sectors has been instrumental in fostering progress and stability.

Turkey has emerged as a crucial strategic partner, offering extensive training and equipping support to Somali troops, particularly the Gorgor Commando Brigade of the national army and the Haramcad (Cheetah) Special Police Unit.

One of the most remarkable manifestations of Turkey’s commitment to Somalia’s security lies in the establishment of its largest overseas military training base in the country. Inaugurated in 2017, this base stands to Turkey’s dedication to strengthening Somalia’s defense capabilities. It is also among the largest foreign-operated military centers in Somalia.

Turkey has bolstered its diplomatic presence in Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

