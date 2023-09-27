Two Al-Shabaab operatives surrender to Somali army

The Somali National Army (SNA) has confirmed that two members of the Al-Shabaab group surrendered themselves to the army in central Somalia.

This surrender comes as the government unveils plans to intensify operations against Al-Shabaab fighters in the south and central regions of the country.

The country’s defense ministry issued a statement revealing that Hassan Hussein Ali, also known as Mohamed-Deq, and Derow Moalin Ibrahim, known as “Idris,” voluntarily turned themselves in to the government armed forces in the town of Harerdhere, located in the Mudug region.

The surrender of these operatives represents a significant blow to the extremist group and demonstrates the increasing willingness of its members to abandon their cause.

This development follows closely on the heels of an announcement made by Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, the director of the National Center for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism. Nor confirmed that between July and August, a total of 107 Al-Shabaab fighters surrendered to the government in four states: Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Southwest, and Jubaland. Among those who surrendered were individuals from various backgrounds, including young children who were radicalized, youth, women, and group commanders.

The Somali government, under the leadership of President Hassan Sheikh, has taken a proactive approach to address the issue of Al-Shabaab within its borders. In line with this commitment, an amnesty program has been established to encourage Al-Shabaab fighters to defect from the group.

Those who voluntarily surrender are offered amnesty and subsequently provided with rehabilitation programs to reintegrate them into society.

The decision to offer amnesty and rehabilitation instead of immediate prosecution recognizes the complex nature of Alshabaab and the potential for individuals to disengage from violent ideologies.

