President Mohamud announces three-pronged strategy to defeat Al-Shabaab

In an address from the city of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Government of Somalia unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at defeating the Al-Shabaab.

Acknowledging that a purely military approach had proven insufficient, President Hassan Sheikh outlined three crucial pillars that form the foundation of his government’s strategy to end the protracted conflict with Al-Shabaab.

Highlighting the need for a clear and well-defined policy, the President emphasized the importance of not solely relying on military operations to combat Al-Shabaab.

“The reason the war against Al-Shabaab has not made significant progress is because the government’s approach lacked clarity. We have now realized that a military offensive alone is not enough. We require additional plans,” stated President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The first pillar of the strategy entails the continuation and intensification of military efforts against the Al-Shabaab group. While military operations will persist, the President stressed the need to complement them with the second pillar: an ideological war. This approach aims to challenge and confront the militants ideology propagated by Al-Shabaab in order to weaken its influence and recruitment efforts.

The third pillar focuses on waging an economic war against Al-Shabaab. President Hassan Sheikh underscored that if the Somali people unite and make determined decisions, they can acquire the resources necessary to combat the group effectively.

The President called upon the citizens of Somalia to stand united and resolute, emphasizing that their perseverance would ultimately lead to liberation from the clutches of Al-Shabaab.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud further disclosed that the districts of Eelbur and Galhareeri are the remaining two areas to be liberated in the first phase of the fight against Al-Shabaab. Once these districts are under control, the second phase of the operation will commence without delay.

“We are here to complete the first phase of the war. Once we have successfully dealt with the remaining two districts in Galmudug, namely Eelbur and Galhareeri, we will initiate the second phase,” affirmed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The President’s announcement comes at a critical juncture in Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab. With a comprehensive strategy in place, the government aims to address not only the military aspects of the conflict but also the ideological and economic factors that contribute to the group’s endurance. By adopting a multifaceted approach, Somalia seeks to decisively weaken Al-Shabaab’s grip on the country.

President Mohamud urged the Somali people to remain steadfast and united. He emphasized that the group’s actions did not represent true religious practice but rather a calculated manipulation of vulnerable individuals.

