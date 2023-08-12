Somali army chief engages UN officials to boost security transition

General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, the Commander of the Somali National Army, recently held a crucial meeting with senior officials from the United Nations Office in Somalia.

The meeting, which took place in the capital city, Mogadishu, focused primarily on the second phase of the reduction of the African Union Transition in Somalia (ATMIS) forces.

During the productive discussions, the head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Akayira, reaffirmed the UN’s unwavering commitment to providing crucial logistical support to the armed forces of Somalia. This commitment aims to enhance the capabilities of the Somali National Army in its ongoing efforts to improve security and stability in the country.

One of the key points of discussion centered around finding ways to enhance coordination and cooperation in the implementation of United Nations Resolution No. 2687 (2023). This resolution emphasizes the duty to withdraw ATMIS troops and highlights the importance of a smooth and efficient transition process.

The meeting’s timing comes as the Somali government is currently preparing to undertake the second phase of its operation to liberate the Galmudug and Hirshabeelle areas. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is currently in the city of Dhusomareb, has taken personal command to guide the completion of the first phase of the operation and oversee the successful commencement of the second phase.

The support provided by the international community, particularly the UN, is paramount in ensuring the Somali forces’ ability to effectively liberate the areas currently under the control of the militant group Al-Shabaab.

The Somali government’s efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and establish peace and stability in the region have been commendable. However, the complex security situation and the significant challenges posed by the group necessitate international assistance and collaboration.

