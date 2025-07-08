Mogadishu – Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, H.E. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), today received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Somalia, H.E. Wang Yu, at his office in Mogadishu. The meeting focused on deepening the historic ties and strengthening bilateral cooperation between Somalia and China, particularly in the area of security.

The discussion comes at a critical time when Somalia continues to face security challenges, and the government is undertaking reforms to build effective national institutions. Ambassador Wang Yu reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Somalia’s territorial integrity, political sovereignty, and national stability.

“China fully respects Somalia’s independence and is committed to supporting its efforts to rebuild strong national institutions,” said Ambassador Wang. He also highlighted China’s readiness to play a greater role in Somalia’s recovery and development.

During the meeting, the ambassador outlined several upcoming support initiatives from the Chinese government, including:

Knowledge exchange programs and capacity-building workshops;

Specialized military and police training, particularly in demining and internal security operations;

Skill-enhancement courses for Somali law enforcement officers aimed at improving operational capabilities.

Minister Fartaag expressed deep appreciation to the Chinese government for its continued assistance, especially in the fields of security, institutional development, and technical training.

“China is a strategic and longstanding partner of Somalia. Strengthening our cooperation can lead to sustainable peace and tangible progress across the country,” the Minister said.

The partnership between Somalia and China has grown steadily in recent years, encompassing diplomacy, economic cooperation, health, and security. Today’s meeting further cements that relationship and lays the groundwork for future collaboration in national security and institutional resilience.

The meeting concluded on a high note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working closely to promote peace, security, and development in Somalia.