Rio de Janeiro – A fierce war of words has broken out between U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, triggering a diplomatic storm between the two largest economies in the Americas. The row stems from Trump’s outspoken criticism of Brazil’s ongoing prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro for his alleged role in a failed coup attempt following his 2022 electoral defeat.

On Monday, President Trump lashed out at Brazilian authorities, accusing them of orchestrating a “political witch hunt” against his right-wing ally, Bolsonaro. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Hands off Bolsonaro! This is nothing but a politically motivated attack on a great man who loves his country.”

The former Brazilian president is currently on trial, accused of leading a “criminal organization” that allegedly plotted to overturn the 2022 election results and keep him in power. Prosecutors say Bolsonaro could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The failed coup attempt, which collapsed due to a lack of military support, mirrors the infamous January 6 Capitol attack in the U.S.—an event for which Trump was also investigated but ultimately not prosecuted after his reelection, which granted him renewed legal immunity.

Lula, a veteran leftist and Bolsonaro’s political rival, fired back at Trump’s remarks, dismissing diplomatic protocol and issuing a blunt rebuke:

“Nobody is above the law. Not in Brazil, and not anywhere else,” said Lula, describing Trump’s statements as blatant foreign interference in Brazil’s sovereign judicial affairs.

The sharp response underscores Lula’s frustration with what he views as coordinated international pressure to derail accountability for Bolsonaro’s alleged crimes.

The controversy has brought the Trump and Bolsonaro families even closer. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, praised Trump’s intervention and hinted at further U.S. involvement:

“This won’t be the last word from the United States,” he said on social media.

According to insiders, Bolsonaro’s inner circle had lobbied Trump to speak out, even encouraging the U.S. to impose sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court justices—a move that, while unlikely, reflects the depth of political polarization in Brazil.

Bolsonaro remains a potent figure among Brazil’s far-right, despite being banned from running for office due to his repeated attempts to undermine the country’s electronic voting system. Trump echoed this frustration in his statement:

“I’ve watched as they’ve gone after him day and night, month after month—just like they did to me. I know Bolsonaro. He’s tough. He’s a real leader. He loves his country.”

In response, Bolsonaro thanked Trump for “defending peace, justice, and freedom.”

Trump’s comments come at a diplomatically sensitive moment. Lula was hosting a high-level BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, attended by delegates from China, Russia, Iran, and other member states. Discussions focused on trade cooperation and resistance to Western economic dominance.

Several BRICS leaders criticized Trump-era U.S. policies, including tariffs and military actions, particularly the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. In response, Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on any country closely aligned with the BRICS bloc.

Lula, speaking at the summit, warned against American bullying:

“BRICS members are sovereign nations. We will not be ruled by any empire.”

This verbal skirmish could damage U.S.-Brazil relations at a time when both nations need cooperation on trade, climate, and regional security. While Brazil deepens its ties with the Global South and positions itself as a BRICS powerbroker, Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric may alienate traditional allies and strain hemispheric diplomacy.

With two of the most polarizing figures in global politics now publicly clashing, and with Bolsonaro’s trial expected to drag on for months, observers warn that this confrontation could escalate—especially if Bolsonaro is convicted.