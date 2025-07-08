Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia wishes to make it unequivocally clear that no military forces have been deployed to the regions of Sool and Sanaag. There is currently no justification or necessity for the Federal Government to take such action.

The claims made by certain individuals accusing the Federal Government of deploying troops to those regions are unsubstantiated and baseless. No credible evidence has been presented to support these allegations. They appear to be nothing more than politically motivated accusations, made by those who lack the strength or popular support to oppose the legitimate aspirations of the local communities.

Moreover, it is contradictory to allege that the Federal Government is unable to govern the capital city, Mogadishu, while simultaneously claiming that it is building a new federal member state or deploying military to distant regions such as Sanaag. These narratives do not align logically or factually.

It is important to reaffirm that federalism is a constitutionally adopted system of governance in Somalia. The implementation and safeguarding of the federal structure is not optional—it is a legal obligation shared by the Federal Government, Federal Member States, and all Somali citizens.

Upholding the federal system is a collective responsibility and a constitutional duty.

The Federal Government remains committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution of all political concerns, in a manner that preserves the unity of the country, the stability of its people, and the rule of law.