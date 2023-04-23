President Hassan Sheikh mourns victims killed in Al-Shabaab attack

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has expressed his condolences to the families of victims of an attack carried out by Al-Shabaab militants in Masagawa, located in the Galgudud region of the country.

The attack, which targeted innocent civilians, shows the militants’ cruelty and hostility towards the people of Somalia, according to the president.

“The attack carried out by the terrorists in Masagawa clearly shows the goal of the militants on the government of Somalia and its people,” president Mohamud said.

President Mohamud urged the Somali people to remain firm in their fight against the terrorists and encouraged the government to continue their efforts to liberate the country from their influence.

He stated that the Masagawa attack, along with other similar incidents in the past, reveals the militants’ true intentions and goals against the government and citizens of Somalia.

“Victory is near. Already, the Al-Shabaab militants have been pushed out of most parts of the country and their ability to conduct attacks and harass the Somali people has greatly been reduced,” he added.

The president acknowledged the significant progress made by the government thus far in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

He commended the national security agencies for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the fight and acknowledged that the victory against the militants is drawing near.

President Mohamud expressed his desire for the injured to receive prompt medical care and assured the families of victims and the injured that the government will provide them with the necessary assistance.

The attack in Masagawa is not the first of its kind in Somalia. Al-Shabaab militants have been actively targeting innocent civilians and peacekeepers for years, creating an environment of fear and insecurity.

The government has been working to re-establish stability in the country, and it has made considerable progress in recent years. However, the continued attacks by militants remain concerning, as the government remain vigilant in its efforts to eradicate the group.

The federal government has been working with communities to help identify and stop the activities of extremist groups.

The recent attack by Al-Shabaab in Masagawa serves as a reminder of the continued threat the militant group poses to Somalia’s stability and security.

However, the government’s efforts to combat the group, with support from the Somali people, are gradually yielding positive results. The president’s message of condolence and encouragement can instill hope in the hearts of citizens, as they work towards a more prosperous and peaceful future.

