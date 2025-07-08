Washington, D.C. – In a historic shift in US foreign policy, the Biden administration announced Monday the formal removal of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, from the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO). The decision comes just months after the group’s military coalition ousted the Assad regime in Syria and installed a transitional government led by former rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press statement that invoked former President Donald Trump’s pledge, made on May 13, to end US sanctions on Syria.

“In keeping with President Trump’s commitment to lift sanctions on Syria, I am announcing today my intent to rescind the terrorist designation of Jabhat al-Nusra—now known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS),” said Rubio. “This decision follows HTS’s formal disbandment and Syria’s pledge to fight terrorism in all its forms.”

The group has formally severed ties with Al-Qaeda since 2016, dismantled its armed wing, and is now part of a civilian-led transitional administration in Syria.

Through executive decisions backed by diplomatic engagement, international lobbying by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and promises of domestic reform in Syria.

HTS, once the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, rebranded itself in 2016 in an attempt to distance from jihadist ideologies. Since 2017, it governed parts of northwest Syria, notably Idlib, through what it claimed was a “civil administration.” However, rights groups accused it of brutal crackdowns on dissent and abuses in its territories.

The turning point came in December 2024, when HTS and allied rebel groups led a swift military campaign that toppled the Assad regime after more than 13 years of civil war. Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former HTS commander, assumed the role of interim president, marking the end of the Assad family’s 50-year dynastic rule.

Following the victory, Sharaa dissolved armed factions—including HTS’s own militias—and integrated them into the new national police force, part of broader reforms to transition Syria into a civilian-led democracy.

The US decision follows a flurry of diplomatic normalization moves by Western powers:

The UK restored full diplomatic ties on Saturday, ending over a decade of diplomatic freeze.

Britain also lifted sanctions on Syria’s ministries of defense and interior, as well as several state media and intelligence agencies.

Israel, a long-time foe, has signaled cautious willingness to engage with the new Syrian leadership under the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey, key backers of the Syrian opposition, successfully lobbied for Washington’s policy reversal, citing the need to rebuild Syria’s shattered economy.

“This new chapter is not just about changing names or titles,” said an anonymous senior diplomat in Brussels. “It’s about creating a post-conflict Syria that can reintegrate into the international community and stabilize the region.”

Once labeled a “wanted jihadist,” al-Sharaa has undergone what analysts describe as a “remarkable six-month transformation” from insurgent commander to internationally-recognized statesman. His rise has been credited to a combination of military prowess, savvy political alliances, and a willingness to distance himself from extremist ideologies.

Sharaa now leads a five-year transitional government under a provisional constitution that centralizes significant power in his hands—a move that has raised both hope and concern among international observers and human rights groups.

The US decision could unlock billions in frozen assets and international aid, fueling hopes of reconstruction in a country devastated by over a decade of war. However, skeptics warn that HTS’s past cannot be erased with a diplomatic gesture.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have urged the US and European governments to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that democratic reforms are genuine and that former combatants are held accountable for past abuses.

But for now, the removal of HTS from the terror list marks a symbolic and strategic shift—one that may reshape the Middle East’s political dynamics for years to come.