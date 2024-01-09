President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud jets back home after two day official State visit to Eritrea.

The President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Tuesday returned to the country following two days official working visit to Eritrea.

During his visit, President Mohamud engaged high level talks with his Eritrean counterpart Isasais Afwerki on a diverse of critical issues bedeviling the region.

The two leaders majorly focused their discussions on strengthening bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries within the framework of a wider regional complementarity.

However, further details of the meeting remains scanty with sources indicating that Eritrea might shortly issue a communiqué on the outcome of the talks in Asmara.

Senior government officials from both sides including the Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Eritrea were in attendance at the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

