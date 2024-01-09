Ugandan troops serving under ATMIS begin training on child protection and armed conflict in Mogadishu

30 Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) officers serving with African Union Transition in Somalia ( ATMIS) are taking part in a week-long training on child protection in armed conflicts in the capital Mogadishu.

According to a statement from ATMIS, the officers will understand child rights protection within the framework of International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and the ATMIS Mandate.

ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka who opened the training for the officers underscored and reaffirmed ATMIS’ commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in safeguarding child rights in conflict situations.

The African Union Peace Mission has since its inception been involved in activities and programs aimed at uplifting and enhancing the skills and knowledge of its personnel and those from the Somali security forces.

Uganda troops serves as a major component of the mission and its soldiers have under their mandate contributed significantly to the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa Nation that had been gripped by decades of insurgency and civil turmoil resulting from the collapse of the Somali central government in 1991.

On the other hand, ATMIS Ethiopian troops stationed at Bardheere District supported and protected personnel delivering critical humanitarian aid to local communities.

The troops also assisted in distributing the vital aid Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in the district.

Baardhere, a district in Jubbaland State is among the areas worst hit by the flooding that began in Somalia in early October last year.

The floods destroyed critical installations like bridges, submerged residential homes and disrupted livelihoods.

