Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday concluded his official visit to Addis Ababa, where he engaged in productive discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The visit focused on reinforcing the long-standing cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia, with both leaders addressing key areas for further bilateral collaboration.

During the visit, the two leaders held high-level talks aimed at strengthening political, economic, and security ties between their nations. Emphasis was placed on enhancing regional stability, fostering trade, and exploring new opportunities for mutual development.

At the conclusion of the visit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali extended a warm farewell to President Mohamud at the airport, marking the end of a successful diplomatic engagement. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continued cooperation in the future, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations to tackle regional challenges.

The visit is seen as a significant step in consolidating Somalia-Ethiopia ties and furthering peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.