Yoonis Ahmed Yoonis, the Minister of Justice of Somaliland, held a key meeting with representatives from several United Nations agencies, including UNDP, UNICEF, UNODC, UNISOM, and the IOM in Hargeisa. The meeting focused on accelerating the Ministry’s 100-day plan and strengthening justice sector reforms in Somaliland.

The discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of Somaliland’s justice system, with an emphasis on ensuring fair and accessible legal services for all citizens. Minister Yoonis highlighted the importance of the 100-day plan as a step towards achieving long-term, sustainable reforms in the justice sector, which are essential for promoting rule of law and human rights in the region.

During the meeting, both the Ministry of Justice and the UN agencies reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and support for the ongoing reforms. The UN representatives pledged to provide technical assistance, expertise, and resources to help implement the Ministry’s ambitious reform agenda.

Minister Yoonis expressed his gratitude for the continued support from the UN agencies and emphasized that their partnership would be crucial in achieving the Ministry’s goals, particularly in areas such as judicial training, capacity building, and access to justice.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to intensify efforts to promote legal reforms, strengthen institutions, and improve the overall governance framework in Somaliland. Both the Ministry of Justice and the UN agencies expressed their