Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia officially inaugurated the country’s largest Emergency and Trauma Center at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

This state-of-the-art facility, capable of treating up to 200 patients, is a critical addition to the nation’s medical response system, particularly in the face of increasing trauma cases and emergencies.

The center comes exactly two years after the devastating Soobe II car bombings on October 29, 2022, which tragically claimed more than 100 lives and left over 300 injured. The event remains one of the most horrific terror attacks in Somalia’s recent history, and the new trauma center stands as a symbol of the country’s resilience and commitment to improving emergency healthcare in the wake of such disasters.

The facility was constructed as part of a national initiative spearheaded by the National Emergency Committee, which comprises federal ministries, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), and various local civil society organizations. The center is designed to provide critical care for patients with severe injuries, medical emergencies, and trauma-related conditions, aiming to enhance the country’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to future disasters.

Prime Minister Hamza, during the inauguration ceremony, emphasized the importance of building a robust healthcare system that can handle large-scale emergencies. He also noted that the center would play a pivotal role in saving lives, particularly in Mogadishu, a city that has witnessed numerous tragic events over the years due to terrorist attacks.

“This center is a testament to the strength and unity of the Somali people,” Prime Minister Hamza said. “The tragic events of Soobe II remind us of the urgent need for advanced medical facilities that can respond to emergencies at a national scale. This trauma center is a major step towards building a resilient healthcare system capable of addressing the critical needs of our citizens.”

The Emergency and Trauma Center at Madina Hospital was funded through a broad-based national initiative led by the National Emergency Committee. The collaborative effort included participation from various federal ministries, including the Ministry of Health, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), and a coalition of local civil society organizations, all of whom came together to support the project.

The center was designed not only to handle routine medical emergencies but also to act as a first response center for large-scale disasters, which have unfortunately become all too common in Somalia. The facility is equipped with the latest medical technology and resources, enabling it to deliver top-tier care to trauma patients.

The opening of this trauma center represents a significant leap forward in Somalia’s efforts to modernize its healthcare system, which has long been hampered by decades of conflict and underfunding. The center is expected to provide critical services, including trauma surgery, emergency care, and intensive care for severely injured patients. It is also equipped with specialized units for burn victims, fracture care, and post-operative recovery, making it the most advanced trauma facility in the country.

Health experts have hailed the new center as a vital addition to Somalia’s healthcare infrastructure. The facility is expected to significantly improve survival rates for trauma patients and reduce the pressure on other hospitals in Mogadishu, which have often been overwhelmed by mass casualty events.

Remembering the Victims of Soobe II

The timing of the center’s inauguration, exactly two years after the Soobe II bombings, holds deep significance for the families of the victims and the broader Somali community. The ceremony was attended by numerous high-ranking government officials, including cabinet ministers and members of parliament, as well as families of those who lost their lives in the 2022 attack.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Soobe II victims’ families expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts to improve healthcare in the wake of the tragedy, noting that the new center offers hope for a better future.

“This trauma center gives us hope that the lives lost in Soobe II were not in vain,” the representative said. “It is a reflection of our collective will to rebuild and recover, to ensure that future generations have access to better medical care in times of crisis.”

The Somali government has indicated that the new trauma center is part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s disaster response capabilities. In addition to the facility in Mogadishu, plans are underway to upgrade medical infrastructure across the country, with particular focus on improving hospitals and clinics in disaster-prone regions.

The government also aims to bolster its disaster preparedness through the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), which will play a key role in coordinating medical and humanitarian responses to future emergencies.

“The opening of this trauma center is just the beginning,” Prime Minister Hamza concluded in his remarks. “We are committed to expanding access to quality healthcare for all Somalis and ensuring that our country is better prepared to handle emergencies, whether they are the result of natural disasters or man-made tragedies.”

With the inauguration of the new Emergency and Trauma Center, Somalia takes a critical step forward in addressing its healthcare challenges, offering hope for improved care and disaster response in the years to come.