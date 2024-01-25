Commander of EU Naval Forces Atalanta Addresses Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea and Ethiopia-Somalia Agreement

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a press conference held in Mogadishu, Admiral Ignacio Villanueva, the Deputy Commander of the European Union Naval Forces Atalanta, provided insights into the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia. The esteemed commander, who is currently operating on the coast of Somalia, emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving the crisis between Ethiopia and Somalia, while affirming that the tension would not impede their operations.

When questioned about the handling of the crisis between the two neighboring countries, Admiral Ignacio expressed caution, clarifying that his role as an Operations Commander limited his involvement to operational matters. He acknowledged the existence of the crisis but expressed hope that dialogue and consultation would pave the way for resolving the tensions. “Unity, independence, and the territorial integrity of Somalia are important to us,” he emphasized, reiterating the European Union’s stance on the matter.

Admiral Ignacio further reassured that the tension between Ethiopia and Somalia would not significantly impact their operational plan. He emphasized his commitment to the mission at hand, stating, “I don’t expect it to affect our plan. I will continue with my plan.” He reiterated the European Union’s unwavering support for Somalia’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity, while expressing optimism that the tensions would be resolved through dialogue and negotiation in due course.

Shifting the focus to another critical issue, the Admiral addressed the attacks carried out by Yemeni Houthis on ships transiting the Babul Mandab channel. He confirmed that the EU Naval Forces Atalanta’s primary mission was solely focused on the coast of Somalia and did not encompass the Red Sea operation against the Houthis. However, he mentioned that a forthcoming European Union operation would address the Red Sea threat, allowing him to concentrate more precisely on Somalia’s maritime security needs.

“My plan is based on what we have been told, so I am only assigned to Somalia,” Admiral Ignacio clarified. He expressed his enthusiasm for the future operation, which would specifically tackle the Red Sea situation, while highlighting his eagerness to devote his attention to Somalia and its maritime security requirements.

Operation Atalanta, also known as EUNAFVOR Somalia, was approved by the Council of the European Union in late 2008. Based on various United Nations resolutions, the operation aimed to establish and implement political, security, and defense cooperation. It has played a pivotal role in the cessation and prevention of pirate activities along the coast of Somalia.

Initially, Operation Atalanta’s primary objective was to monitor waters and safeguard commercial vessels and World Food Program ships delivering aid to Somalia. Over time, its mandate expanded to include monitoring fishing activities beyond Somali waters, particularly illegal fishing. This enhanced focus on combating illegal fishing aligns with the operation’s broader goal of supporting the Somali government in preventing weapons smuggling and illegal fishing off the coast.

Operation Atalanta boasts a fleet of four to six ships and two to three aircraft, all contributed by various European Union countries. Its effectiveness in addressing the issues it was designed to tackle has been widely acknowledged, leading experts to consider it a resounding success. As the operation continues beyond this year, it remains committed to its mission of promoting stability, security, and prosperity in Somalia’s waters.

In the face of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the ongoing tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, Admiral Ignacio Villanueva’s remarks shed light on the European Union Naval Forces Atalanta’s steadfast commitment to its operational objectives and its optimism for peaceful resolutions through dialogue and negotiation.

