PM Barre galvanises cabinet for central Somalia’s anti-Al-Shabaab battle

Mogadishu, Somalia – Prime Minister Hamze Barre has called upon his cabinet to mobilize resources and actively support President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts in central parts of the country.

The prime minister’s directive emphasizes the government’s determination to eradicate Al-Shabab and liberate Somalia from the clutches of Al-Shabaab.

Addressing his cabinet, Prime Minister Barre urged all ministers and government departments to provide unwavering support to the war efforts.

He emphasized that the ongoing campaign would play a pivotal role in freeing the country from the menace of terrorism, paving the way for a peaceful and prosperous future. The prime minister commended the bravery of the national forces engaged in the conflict, characterizing their actions as a historic struggle for freedom against those who seek to oppress and colonize the Somali people.

In a briefing to the cabinet, Somali National Army (SNA) Chief of Staff General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin provided updates on the progress of the ongoing war efforts. The briefing shed light on the strategies employed by the SNA, along with allied clan militias, in mounting a large-scale offensive across several areas in the Galgadud and Mudug regions of Galmudug state, located in central Somalia.

President Mohamud is personally leading the campaign from his command center in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

By launching a comprehensive offensive in the heartland of the country, the government aims to reclaim territories that have long been under the control of the Al-Shabab group. President Mohamud’s leadership and personal involvement further underscore the gravity and importance of the operation.

The central campaign seeks to weaken Al-Shabaab’s influence and dismantle its networks in the strategic regions of Galgadud and Mudug. By liberating these areas, the government aims to restore stability, enhance security, and create an environment conducive to socioeconomic development.

