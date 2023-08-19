Somali army kills 18 militants, destroy 20 vehicles in Buq Aqable operation

Buq Aqable, Hiran region – The Somali National Army (SNA) has killed at least 18 militants and decimated 20 vehicles during a meticulously executed operation in Buq Aqable.

This latest offensive further underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

The operation in Buq Aqable, a town known to be a stronghold of Al-Shabaab, was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed by the SNA. The concerted effort effectively dismantled the infrastructure used by the militants, delivering a resounding blow to their operational capabilities in the area.

The military campaign in Buq Aqable comes on the heels of other recent victories by the government forces.

With the support of international partners, the SNA liberated two towns, Bulo Fulay in the Bay region and Galhareri in Galgudud, which were previously under the control of Al-Shabaab.

These territorial gains mark significant milestones in the ongoing efforts to reclaim regions long plagued by the militant group.

During the operation in Buq Aqable, the SNA forces executed a decisive strike that resulted in the elimination of key high-ranking members of Al-Shabaab. The operation specifically targeted a garage that served as a storage facility for the militants’ vehicles, dealing a severe logistical setback to the militant group.

This strategic blow hampers their mobility and disrupts their ability to carry out attacks, significantly undermining their operational effectiveness.

In a series of precision strikes conducted over the past week, the SNA and its partners have pursued Al-Shabaab across multiple locations. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of numerous militants, the destruction of explosives depots, the seizure of arms caches, and the annihilation of several vehicles across various regions.

These targeted operations have demonstrated the government’s resolve to dismantle the infrastructure and networks that sustain the group.

