PM Barre Commends Mogadishu’s Security Achievements After Inspecting Military Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia- Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, accompanied by the army chief and the minister of defence, paid a visit to the Hiil-Weyne military camp.

The camp, strategically located on the road between Mogadishu and Bal’ad districts in the Middle Shabelle region, serves as a crucial hub for security operations in the area.

During his visit on Friday, Prime Minister Barre expressed his admiration and appreciation for the Polizia militare forces, acknowledging their pivotal role in stabilizing the vital road connecting Mogadishu to Bal’ad. Their efforts have significantly contributed to enhancing the security of the capital over a relatively short period of time.

Addressing the gathered military personnel, Prime Minister Barre praised their commitment and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation, particularly the capital. He emphasized the transformative impact their actions have had on Mogadishu.

“Today, Mogadishu’s security is on par with other capitals in the world, and the army has eliminated everything that posed a problem to the security and stability of the capital. I acknowledged the blood you sacrificed for your country, especially the capital. I thank you for changing the face of Mogadishu. The day you arrived was the last day that the capital faced insecurity,” the premier stated.

The prime minister’s words resonated with the dedicated forces, who have worked to eliminate threats to the capital’s security and stability.

In addition to inspecting the military forces, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre convened a high-level meeting at the Hiil-Weyne camp. The meeting aimed to discuss and strategize the acceleration of security measures in Mogadishu. Attended by security agencies and from the Banadir Regional Administration, the discussions focused on further enhancing the capital’s security apparatus.

The prime minister stressed the importance of continuous collaboration and coordination between different security entities and administrative bodies to ensure a comprehensive and effective security framework.

