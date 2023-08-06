Parliament speaker appoints MPs to represent Somalia in continental & european parliaments

In a significant move aimed at enhancing Somalia’s presence and influence on the global stage, Lower House Speaker Adan Madobe has appointed two distinguished Members of Parliament (MPs) to represent the nation in both the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) and the European Union Parliament.

The esteemed individuals chosen for this crucial diplomatic role are MP Salim Aliyow Ibrow and MP Farhiyo Yusuf Omar. Their appointments reflect the commitment of the Somali government to actively engage with regional and international partners, effectively articulating the interests and aspirations of the Somali people.

MP Salim Aliyow Ibrow, recognized for his astute leadership and extensive experience in public service, will assume responsibilities as Somalia’s representative in the ACP Parliament.

This prestigious role will enable MP Ibrow to participate in critical discussions and decision-making processes concerning the ACP member states. With its focus on fostering cooperation, development, and sustainable growth, the ACP Parliament plays a vital role in shaping policies that directly impact the welfare and progress of member nations.

Simultaneously, MP Farhiyo Yusuf Omar, a highly respected figure renowned for her advocacy of women’s rights and social justice, has been entrusted with the responsibility of representing Somalia in the European Union Parliament.

The European Union, as a key global player, maintains a significant influence on a wide range of issues, including trade, security, and development. MP Omar’s appointment signifies Somalia’s commitment to actively engage with the EU, working towards mutual cooperation and advancing the nation’s objectives within the European context.

The appointment of these distinguished MPs to such pivotal roles reflects the Somali government’s recognition of their exceptional capabilities, expertise, and dedication to public service. It also highlights the importance placed on inclusivity and ensuring that diverse voices are represented in international forums.

Somalia’s engagement with the ACP and the European Union Parliament holds immense potential for the nation’s socioeconomic development and diplomatic standing. By actively participating in these forums, the appointed MPs will have the opportunity to advocate for Somalia’s interests, forge partnerships, and contribute to policy discussions that shape the future trajectory of the nation.

Furthermore, their appointments underscore Somalia’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in leadership positions. MP Farhiyo Yusuf Omar’s representation in the European Union Parliament serves as an inspiration to women across Somalia, demonstrating that their voices and contributions are valued at the highest levels of decision-making.

The Lower House Speaker, Adan Madobe, expressed his confidence in the appointed MPs, emphasizing the importance of their roles in enhancing Somalia’s international standing and fostering partnerships with key regional and global stakeholders.

He commended MP Ibrow and MP Omar for their dedication to public service and their unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of the Somali people.

Their presence in these critical platforms will act as a catalyst for Somalia’s engagement with the international community, facilitating dialogue, cooperation, and the pursuit of shared goals.

