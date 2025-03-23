The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has today revealed the surrender of 10 individuals formerly affiliated with the Al-Shabaab militant group in Baidoa.

According to security officials, these individuals voluntarily defected from Al-Shabaab after enduring significant hardships within the group, exacerbated by the mounting pressure from ongoing military operations conducted by both government forces and local militias.

NISA authorities in the Bay Region confirmed that the defectors have been granted amnesty under the government’s reconciliation program. Efforts will be made to assist in their reintegration into society, enabling them to transition back to a peaceful and productive life.

This development underscores the Somali government’s ongoing commitment to providing a pathway for former combatants to reintegrate, as part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining Al-Shabaab’s support base and fostering national stability.

The government has reiterated its stance that those who abandon the militant group can benefit from opportunities for forgiveness, contributing to the long-term security and peace-building efforts across the country.

The surrender of these individuals serves as a testament to the mounting pressures on Al-Shabaab and highlights the effectiveness of coordinated military and political measures in addressing the country’s security challenges.