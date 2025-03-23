Former Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Fardowsa Osmaan Egal, has attributed the reduction in bombings within Mogadishu to the government’s initiative of requiring vehicles to display a specific registration mark, known as the “Taariko.”

In her remarks, Egal explained that the introduction of modern vehicle inspection tools helped ensure that only registered vehicles were circulating within the capital.

These tools, deployed at strategic checkpoints, allowed authorities to verify vehicles passing through Mogadishu and ensure compliance with the transportation ministry’s regulations.

“The reduction in bombings in Mogadishu can be directly linked to our vehicle registration program. Vehicles are now required to display a unique registration mark, making it difficult for unregistered vehicles to operate in the city. Previously, numerous unmarked vehicles would move freely, posing a significant security threat to the capital,” Cigaal stated.

Egal, who served as Minister for over two years, also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the federal government and regional states.

A key achievement during her tenure was the unification of vehicle registration systems across the country, addressing challenges in cross-border vehicle movement and ensuring seamless compliance with transportation regulations.

Her comments came during a handover ceremony where she transferred her duties to the new Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuuh.

The former minister’s speech also coincided with a period of relative stability and improved security in Mogadishu, a development she attributed, in part, to her ministry’s efforts in streamlining transport and security protocols.

Egal’s tenure has been marked by significant strides in improving the national transportation infrastructure and enhancing security measures, with vehicle registration and monitoring systems standing out as key factors in curbing the movement of unregulated vehicles, thus contributing to a safer Mogadishu.