The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, warmly welcomed the newly elected Chairman of the African Union (AU), Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Chairman Mahmoud, who assumed his position in February 2025, is embarking on his first official visit to Somalia.

During his visit, Chairman Mahmoud will engage in high-level discussions with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The meetings will focus on strengthening the partnership between Somalia and the African Union, as well as addressing critical issues affecting both the nation and the wider continent.

The visit marks a significant step in fostering stronger diplomatic and political relations between Somalia and the African Union, aiming to further collaborate on vital matters such as security, economic development, and regional stability.