In a significant move to enhance security and stability in the Hirshabelle region, National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Abdullahi Mohamed Ali and Hirshabelle Deputy President Yusuf Ahmed Hagar held a productive meeting with local elders in Moqokori, Hiiraan.

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss strategies aimed at strengthening security and accelerating ongoing operations to maintain stability, particularly in the Middle Shabelle region.

During the session, both leaders highlighted the critical need for collaborative efforts between the federal government, regional authorities, and local communities to combat security challenges effectively. The discussions also focused on promoting peace, countering terrorism, and supporting the Somali National Army (SNA) in its efforts to secure the region.

Deputy President Hagar emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with local elders, who play a vital role in bridging the gap between security forces and communities.

Elders in attendance expressed their commitment to supporting the government’s efforts and ensuring that security measures are implemented with the involvement of the local population.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to not only enhancing military operations but also fostering sustainable peace through community-driven initiatives.

Both the NISA Director and the Hirshabelle Deputy President reaffirmed their dedication to accelerating security efforts and ensuring that Hirshabelle remains a stable and secure region in Somalia.

The discussions are seen as a vital step toward strengthening the region’s resilience against threats and ensuring long-term peace for its residents.